Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,144,000 after buying an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $611.81. 864,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $614.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.92.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

