Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 41,128 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,128 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 41.0% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $79,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,163. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

