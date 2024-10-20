Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 125,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 130,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Libero Copper & Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

