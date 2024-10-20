Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 770.87 ($10.07) and traded as low as GBX 716 ($9.35). Lindsell Train Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 726 ($9.48), with a volume of 1,193 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 770.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 798.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of £792.48 ($1,034.84) per share, for a total transaction of £39,624 ($51,741.97). Insiders have bought 267 shares of company stock worth $20,655,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

