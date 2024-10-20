Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Trading Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 866,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 472,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,178,841.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,772,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,841.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,897,368 shares of company stock valued at $31,168,260 in the last 90 days.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

