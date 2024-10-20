Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a market cap of $70.75 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,609,492 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 178,712,347.46816146 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.38951084 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $7,028,296.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

