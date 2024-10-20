Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $611.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $578.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $614.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

