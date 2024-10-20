Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRDM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FRDM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,532 shares. The company has a market cap of $853.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

