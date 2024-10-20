Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSEW. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,911,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 94,681 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,633,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. 14,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $767.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

