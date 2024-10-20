Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 15,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 42,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, September 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Lumos Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Lumos Pharma Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.33. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,405.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

