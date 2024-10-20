Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Sells 493 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

