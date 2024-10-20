Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 291.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 143,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 106,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

