Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $188,884.91 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,437.77 or 0.99981967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00065611 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000319 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $190,013.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

