Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Stock Price Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 125,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,450% from the average daily volume of 4,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.
Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.
Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Maiden Holdings North America
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.