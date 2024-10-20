Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Stock Price Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 125,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,450% from the average daily volume of 4,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

