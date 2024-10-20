Mark Keith Holdsworth Acquires 7,009 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $28,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 8,815 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $35,877.05.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 8,800 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,936.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $811.80.

RF Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

RF Industries stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RF Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.