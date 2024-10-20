Maxim Group Raises Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target to $124.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NIC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $105.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

In other news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,558. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $792,136.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,349.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 10,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,558. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,003 shares of company stock worth $2,269,387. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

