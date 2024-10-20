McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 12,285.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 88,866 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,400,000 after purchasing an additional 249,737 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,139 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 500,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 394,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,290. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $38.06.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

