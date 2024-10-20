McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 423.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 161,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 704,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,017. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

