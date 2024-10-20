McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.69.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $316.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.18. The firm has a market cap of $228.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

