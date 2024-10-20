Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,118,000 after acquiring an additional 56,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

