Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 111,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 174.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

