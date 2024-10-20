Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $85.22 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $85,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $327.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.