Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 1.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.09 million, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

