Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MPC opened at $158.30 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.