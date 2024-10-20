Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,574 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 118.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

