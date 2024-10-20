Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Camden National by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.97 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $613.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

