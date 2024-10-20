Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 249 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

XHB opened at $125.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $126.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

