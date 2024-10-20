Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.3% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.2% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

