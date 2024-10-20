Metis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200.13 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $200.13 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metis has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Metis Profile

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.

Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.

_**The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. **_”

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

