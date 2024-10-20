MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.51 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.550-5.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 24.2 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $61.86 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 6.44.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $99,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,105.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

