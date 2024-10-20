Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

