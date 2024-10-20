Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.61. 653,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
