Morgan Stanley Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $217.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $189.15. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

