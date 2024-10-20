Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

