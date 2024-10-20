Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.