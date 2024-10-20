Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,269 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,906,203.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,215 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.