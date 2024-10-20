Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT opened at $611.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $578.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $614.62.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

