Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,695 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 2,067,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after buying an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

