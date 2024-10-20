Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $45.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Mplx by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

