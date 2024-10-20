M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.55. 1,632,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

