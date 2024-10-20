MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 145,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 155,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
MTB Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About MTB Metals
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
