National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 63,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

