Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

APLD has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

APLD stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 771,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Applied Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,869,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 536,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 308,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

