Nepsis Inc. Acquires 1,595 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up about 4.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.14% of CyberArk Software worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.64.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.98. 443,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,494. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $308.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.72 and a beta of 1.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

