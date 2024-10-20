Nepsis Inc. Acquires 6,196 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,208.3% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American International Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 156,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

