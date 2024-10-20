Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $471.16 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.22.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.