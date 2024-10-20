Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $373,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.71.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

