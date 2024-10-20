Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $381,000 in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Net Worth Advisory Group owned about 0.07% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 141.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $273,000.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $40.67 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

