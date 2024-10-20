Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $404,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.