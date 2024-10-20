Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $404,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.