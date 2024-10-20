Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $595,000 Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 121,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.
About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
